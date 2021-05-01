OREO (ORE) Trading 22% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. OREO has a total market capitalization of $627,678.32 and $66,204.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OREO has traded down 22% against the dollar. One OREO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OREO alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,824.70 or 0.99885724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00041146 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $808.02 or 0.01395770 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010549 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.82 or 0.00557632 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.86 or 0.00362501 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.53 or 0.00182283 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004003 BTC.

OREO Profile

OREO (ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,432,380 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

OREO Coin Trading

