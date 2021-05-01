Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Insider Maria Ines Mitrani Sells 50,000 Shares

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) insider Maria Ines Mitrani sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $23,500.00.
BPSR stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.
Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile
