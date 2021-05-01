Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Insider Maria Ines Mitrani Sells 50,000 Shares

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) insider Maria Ines Mitrani sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $23,500.00.

BPSR stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

