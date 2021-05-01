Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Major Shareholder Albert Mitrani Sells 100,000 Shares

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) major shareholder Albert Mitrani sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $49,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPSR opened at $0.40 on Friday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

