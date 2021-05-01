Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $9,119.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001720 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00063181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.52 or 0.00284316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.12 or 0.01081719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.26 or 0.00727248 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00026155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,603.60 or 1.00158896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,524,129 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

