Orion Protocol Price Hits $16.35 on Top Exchanges (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $16.35 or 0.00028512 BTC on popular exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $345.39 million and approximately $107.43 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded up 51.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.93 or 0.00859559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00066497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00095884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00048521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,124,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

