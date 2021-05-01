Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Orosur Mining stock remained flat at $$0.24 during trading on Friday. Orosur Mining has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

Get Orosur Mining alerts:

Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.