Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Orthofix Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.520-0.620 EPS.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $44.35. 111,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,196. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $865.36 million, a PE ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.