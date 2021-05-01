Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $17.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $17,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

PG stock opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.95. The company has a market capitalization of $326.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

