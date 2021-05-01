Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,527.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,328,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,545,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK opened at $124.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.38.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

