Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 372.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977,151 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.98% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 94,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period.

Shares of OSMT stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $34.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSMT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

