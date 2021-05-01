OST (OST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.05 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. One OST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a market capitalization of $29.54 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OST has traded up 47.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00071030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $499.74 or 0.00867694 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00067440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00096274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About OST

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars.

