Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Short Interest Down 34.1% in April

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,100 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the March 31st total of 457,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTLK stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,292. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $413.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian bought 8,360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $8,360,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,823,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,823,045. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,370,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,378,200 and have sold 145,127 shares valued at $358,825. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 52,657 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OTLK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Outlook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

