Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,911.24

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,911.24 ($24.97) and traded as high as GBX 2,190 ($28.61). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,180 ($28.48), with a volume of 81,266 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXIG. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,687.50 ($22.05).

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,985 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,911.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.62.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.