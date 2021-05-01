Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Shares Up 0.3%

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.65. 460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF stock. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

