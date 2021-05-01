Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Trading Up 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.98. Approximately 13,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.