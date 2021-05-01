Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Buys 67 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,296.01 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,168.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,906.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,460.49.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

