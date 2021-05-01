Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 2.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $323.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $348.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $215.21 and a one year high of $328.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.20.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

