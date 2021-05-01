Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after buying an additional 156,736 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $2,446,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $186.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $337.68 billion, a PE ratio of -116.99, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.17 and its 200 day moving average is $169.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

