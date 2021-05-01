PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 139.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,030 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.21% of PacWest Bancorp worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 164,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $241,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $43.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. Equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

