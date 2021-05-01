PAID Network Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00004126 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $150.90 million and $6.30 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.00281657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $624.09 or 0.01082274 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00026414 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.32 or 0.00720232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,692.36 or 1.00048582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

