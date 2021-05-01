Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,973 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 2.8% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $965,814,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,396 shares during the period. P STS SPV GP IA LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,780,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at $56,413,447.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $14,286,130.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at $158,128,765.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,505,964 shares of company stock worth $139,741,356.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

