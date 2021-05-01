Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.67 Million

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $182.34 million and $14.67 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for about $357.36 or 0.00617977 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00071456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.63 or 0.00872651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00095894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00048922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

BUNNY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

