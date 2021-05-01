PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Capitalization Hits $6.37 Billion

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $6.37 billion and approximately $524.26 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for about $39.72 or 0.00069217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00069233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.06 or 0.00826075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00095368 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.39 or 0.08567020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 160,447,894 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

