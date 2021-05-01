Parachute Price Up 20.7% This Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Parachute has a total market cap of $14.18 million and approximately $153,771.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00068927 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001332 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000106 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 614,762,165 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

