ParallelCoin (DUO) Market Cap Reaches $602,110.25

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 370.4% against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003336 BTC on major exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $602,110.25 and $31.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.15 or 0.00476307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000854 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.