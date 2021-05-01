ParallelCoin Trading 367.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 348.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $593,605.74 and $30.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 367.3% higher against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00003278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.81 or 0.00468967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000826 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

