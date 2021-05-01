Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $55.88 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $57.07 million and approximately $55.88 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $44.30 or 0.00076658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00064093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.51 or 0.00282971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $632.10 or 0.01093883 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00026235 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.60 or 0.00724407 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,770.08 or 0.99974961 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

