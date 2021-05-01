Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend by 45.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

PKBK opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.99. Parke Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $46,865.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,194.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,300 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $42,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,236.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,685 shares of company stock valued at $616,882. 12.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.