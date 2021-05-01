ParkinGo (GOT) Reaches One Day Volume of $109.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $109.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,732.52 or 1.00307843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00041902 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.49 or 0.00185025 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000867 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001774 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

