Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

PSI stock opened at C$9.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$4.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.09. The stock has a market cap of C$781.04 million and a PE ratio of -130.56.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$32.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price (up previously from C$10.50) on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

