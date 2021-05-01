Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Up 44.3% in April

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the March 31st total of 26,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PNBK remained flat at $$9.31 on Friday. 1,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516. Patriot National Bancorp has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 466,667 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000. Patriot National Bancorp comprises approximately 1.3% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC owned about 11.85% of Patriot National Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

