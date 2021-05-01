PAXEX (PAXEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,043.33

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 69.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $3,043.33 and $34.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 47.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $815.21 or 0.01411863 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

