Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Paychex by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $1,658,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of PAYX opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

