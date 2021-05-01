Paytomat Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $194,301.90 and $3,544.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paytomat has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paytomat alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00063545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.00281990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.78 or 0.01128557 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00025756 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.42 or 0.00711616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,640.09 or 0.99911413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.