PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PCCWY opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. PCCW has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $6.48.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.277 per share. This is an increase from PCCW’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 6.73%.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

