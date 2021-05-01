PCHAIN Hits Market Capitalization of $37.27 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One PCHAIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00070883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.56 or 0.00868115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00065983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00095781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.