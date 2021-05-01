PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDL Community Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 8.59%.
NASDAQ:PDLB remained flat at $$11.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. PDL Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $188.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile
