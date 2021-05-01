PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDL Community Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 8.59%.

NASDAQ:PDLB remained flat at $$11.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. PDL Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $188.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

