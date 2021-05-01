PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.62.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDSB shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.
NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $5.72 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.