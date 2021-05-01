PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDSB shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $5.72 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

