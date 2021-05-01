Peerplays 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15,900.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, Peerplays has traded 66.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $935,321.87 and approximately $15,900.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00063899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.37 or 0.00284846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.29 or 0.01139042 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00026384 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.53 or 0.00718354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,698.19 or 0.99986764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

