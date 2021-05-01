PENG (PENG) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. PENG has a total market capitalization of $453,808.79 and $1.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PENG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PENG has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004394 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000424 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.07 or 0.00710340 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00014396 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PENG

PENG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,496,176,833 coins and its circulating supply is 7,862,708,470 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

Buying and Selling PENG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

