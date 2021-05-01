Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) versus TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Financial Analysis

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and TPG RE Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust -27.86% -21.68% -3.36% TPG RE Finance Trust -41.56% -6.29% -1.50%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and TPG RE Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A TPG RE Finance Trust 0 2 2 1 2.80

TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $10.70, suggesting a potential downside of 14.13%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and TPG RE Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust $336.79 million 0.45 -$10.87 million $1.05 1.81 TPG RE Finance Trust $341.57 million 2.81 $126.31 million $1.76 7.08

TPG RE Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPG RE Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the Company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

