PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.08% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Professional Planning purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PMT stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2,005.00 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

