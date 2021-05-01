Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report $5.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.34 billion and the highest is $6.36 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $23.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $24.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.07 billion to $26.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,294,000 after purchasing an additional 93,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 235,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,936,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 248,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 326,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PAG stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.65. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.