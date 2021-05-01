Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report $5.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.34 billion and the highest is $6.36 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $23.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $24.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.07 billion to $26.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,294,000 after purchasing an additional 93,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 235,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,936,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 248,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 326,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.65. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.