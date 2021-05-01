Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,956 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.37% of Pentair worth $38,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 0.5% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 7.3% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNR opened at $64.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average is $55.92. Pentair plc has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $65.83.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. Pentair’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

