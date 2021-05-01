pEOS (PEOS) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $1,144.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00064167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.00282043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $646.33 or 0.01116319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.17 or 0.00727418 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00026168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,803.02 or 0.99834859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

