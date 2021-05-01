Pepemon Pepeballs Trading Up 47% Over Last Week (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for about $186.87 or 0.00323980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $567,034.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 47% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00067080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00019812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00070628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.52 or 0.00820949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00095396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

