PEPS Coin (PEPS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $810.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 33.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $537,968.66 and approximately $810.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 67.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003468 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.15 or 0.00312805 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 120.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,732,223 coins and its circulating supply is 44,492,057 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.