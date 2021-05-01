Perficient’s (PRFT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

PRFT stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.61. 382,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,103. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Perficient has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $66.35.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Analysts forecast that Perficient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Perficient by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

