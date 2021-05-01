Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.34

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $2.27. Performant Financial shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 419,227 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $115.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.
Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
About Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
