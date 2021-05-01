Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.34

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $2.27. Performant Financial shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 419,227 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $115.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Performant Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Performant Financial by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 508,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

