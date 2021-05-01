Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Down 52.3% in April

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the March 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from $3.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Perimeter Medical Imaging AI alerts:

PYNKF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,967. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $4.07.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a clinical stage medical device company, develops, patents, and commercializes advanced in-procedural medical imaging tools. The company offers an optical tissue imaging system, an imaging platform, which provides clinicians with the real time ability to assess tissue microstructures during diagnostic, surgical, and pathology procedures.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.